HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Hornell Mayor John Buckley announced that some residents might notice that their water is discolored on Thursday night.

According to Buckley, a large business in the City of Hornell will be testing its fire suppression system overnight on Thursday, Aug. 24. Some Hornell residents might have discolored late on Thursday night and in the early morning hours on Friday.

Hornell residents should check their water for discoloration before using it and avoid doing laundry during the fire suppression system testing. If residents have discolored water, they should run the cold tap until the water is clear before using it.