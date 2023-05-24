HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A road in the City of Hornell will be closed for paving on Thursday.

West Vanscoter Street will be closed for all traffic starting at 7 a.m. on Thursday, May 25. The road will reopen after the paving is completed and the asphalt has cooled. The roadwork is dependent on the weather.

West Vanscoter Street residents will need to move their vehicles out of the road before 7 a.m. on Thursday to accommodate the roadwork. Any vehicles that residents may need throughout the day should be moved from driveways before 7 a.m. as well. Residents will not have access to the street or their driveways until after the road has reopened for the day.