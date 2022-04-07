HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell City Schools has been lifted from a brief lockdown after police received a false-alarm 911 call Thursday.

According to the Hornell School District, the schools were placed on lockdown after a report of a 911 call of a person being shot in the head. Police later alerted the school district, which entered lockdown. School officials told 18 News that the lockdown was lifted after about 15 minutes.

New York State Police out of Bath said they investigated the alleged victim and found no one had been shot. State Police said the case is being handled as a mental health issue.