HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell released a statement on Facebook, Friday afternoon, regarding the number of dogs allowed per household.

They have announced that they are limiting the number of dogs allowed per household to four within the City of Hornell.

This comes after city officials have had a number of instances over the last several years where households would have large collections of dogs living in poor conditions within the home. The city says that in most of these cases, both the owners and animals were living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, resulting in a poor quality of life for both.

“Having a pet is a responsibility not to be taken lightly,” said Mayor John Buckley, “Like children, our pets rely on us to provide them with a clean, safe, and healthy environment,” he added.

On Monday, April 18, the Common Council of the City of Hornell unanimously voted to approve Local Ordinance No. 731; limiting the number of dogs allowed per household to no more than four dogs over the age of four months.

This new ordinance will not apply to any household that currently has more than four dogs over the age of four months, as long as they are legally licensed at the time the ordinance goes into effect on May 18, 2022.

The city wants residents to know that all dogs and cats over the age of four months must be licensed within the city. Licenses can be picked up at the City Clerk’s Office during normal business hours. Owners will need to provide proof of rabies vaccination at the time of licensing.