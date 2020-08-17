Hornell showing their support for first responders

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – As law enforcement continue to face scrutiny across the country, residents in the city of Hornell came together on Monday to celebrate the men and women in blue, and to thank them for their service to the community.

One of the event organizers, Robert Wiggins was joined by his grandchildren as well as other friends and family to hand out decorative slates… as a sign of support and appreciation for the cities first responders.

Wiggins said, “I want to teach my boys to love and respect the police and today was a great opportunity to do just that”.

As law enforcement continues to face scrutiny across the country, one local community is thanking their first responders for all that they do. @WETM18News will bring you the full story tonight. pic.twitter.com/zgu10bj9ak — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) August 17, 2020

Hornell Chief of Police, Ted Murray saying how appreciative he and his staff are for the continued support from the Hornell community.

One of the dozens of decorative slates given out to Hornell’s first responders.

Murray said, “It means a lot to us, there is some communities where police officers are being pelted by rocks, wherein our community kids are taking rocks and painting them up so we can display them in our offices. That’s a big change from other communities I think”.