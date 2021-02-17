Hornell St. Patrick’s Day Parade canceled due to COVID-19 precautions

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The 2021 Hornell St. Patrick’s Day parade has been canceled for a second year due to COVID-19.

Mayor John Buckley made the cancelation official during Thursday’s Board of Public Safety meeting, as reported by our media partner The Evening Tribune.

“The 50-person gathering limit is still in place. We couldn’t do that now even if we wanted to,” Buckley said. “Until things start to really get back to normal, I hate to say no to the parade, it’s a great tradition here in the Maple City, but it’s just not the time yet.

“As the vaccines are getting out there we can hopefully put COVID in the rearview mirror and we’ll get back to normal, but we’re not quite there yet. Hopefully we’ll look to next year for that.”

The 2021 5K Run for the Shamrock hosted by the Hornell YMCA will continue virtually where runners can complete a 5K route anytime, anyplace between Saturday, March 13 and Wednesday, March 17. Participants can register at runsignup.com.

“Over the past 26 years this event has become a St. Patrick’s Day tradition for many racers along with many families,” said YMCA Program Director Dan Galatio. “It is our hope that this tradition continues with this virtual event, where participants have the option to run, walk or jog a 5K any place they choose. We will still plan on passing out t-shirts to the race participants and use YellowJacket racing for registration and race details; however there will not be any individual age group awards.”