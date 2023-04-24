HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell will be cleaning downtown streets at the end of the month.

The City announced that the street sweeper will start its regular schedule in the evening on Sunday, April 30.

Hornell said parking on streets will not be allowed from midnight to 6:00 a.m. in places that are scheduled for trash pickup the next day. These rules are in effect regardless of trash pickup changes, holidays, or street-sweeping changes.

Hornell said the parking restrictions will continue through early fall.