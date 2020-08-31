Hornell teams up with local organizations for community food distribution

WETM-TV 18 News will post positive stories from around the Twin Tiers on this page daily.

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is extending a helping hand to those in the community during this time of need.

The organization hosting a food distribution on Monday at Hornell High School to help those that are financially struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Community members reserving spots and driving through the distribution site to pick up 40-60 lbs of food all while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

Other local organizations like Steuben Counties ‘Strong Kids, Safe Kids’ were also there handing out information to help raise awareness on ways that the community can keep their children strong and safe as they begin gearing up for the first day of school.