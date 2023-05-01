HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – As towns and cities across the area get their road work underway, Hornell announced it will be tearing up a few side streets this week.

The City of Hornell announced that it will mill four side streets on May 3, 2023. Starting at 7:30 a.m., no parking will be allowed on O’Connor Avenue, West Vanscoter Street, Rose Avenue, and Orchard Street.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your cooperation and understanding while we make these necessary improvements to our City Streets,” the City’s announcement said.