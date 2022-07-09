HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has released a message to city water customers about the flushing of the fire hydrants this week.

The city will be flushing the hydrants in Hornellsville, Village of North Hornell, and the City of Hornell.

The flushing will begin from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. starting Monday, July 10, through Saturday, July 16.

Residents are encouraged to refrain from washing clothes during the flushing hours and to check their water for discoloration before using it.

If residents experience discolored water, they’re advised to let the cold water run until the water is clear.

The city wants to remind residents that hydrant flushing is a part of the necessary maintenance of the water distribution system.