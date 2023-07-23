HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — Hornell residents are invited to an open house to give their input about revitalization projects.

According to a post on the City of Hornell’s Facebook page, community members are invited to the Hornell Community Arts Center, located at 58 Broadway, to learn about the city’s Streetscape and Alleyway Improvement Projects. These projects are part of Hornell’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The open house will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Attendees will be able to see the city’s plans for the revitalization of Broadway, Main Street, and Seneca Street. Representatives from the City of Hornell and LaBella Associates will be available to answer questions and receive input from attendees.

Another meeting will be held at a later date for business and building owners that will be affected by the revitalization projects.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was first announced in 2019 when Hornell was given $10 million by New York State to improve its downtown. Work on the 19 projects the city planned was delayed due to the pandemic.