Hornell to host 2nd annual Maple City Festival

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM)- The Hornell Partners for Growth and its 260 plus business members are providing the second annual Maple City Festival on September 18th from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The downtown streets of Hornell will once again be taken over as Main Street and Broadway Mall will be turned into areas filled with free activities provided by the Business Improvement District.

Local schools, clubs, churches, fraternities, and nonprofits volunteers will be there as well to set up and have activities to raise money for their organizations. While most activities are free, donations are accepted and appreciated by these organizations.

Music performances will be available throughout the day while restaurants and food trucks will be available alongside city hall for anyone to enjoy, tents and tables will be stationed in the center of the street for people to relax and enjoy the food and music.

Events for kids will be held at Broadway Mall where there will be crafts, bounce houses, obstacle courses, games, rides, and more for no charge.

A tasting tent will be available for those 21 and older, put on by the Hornell AMVETS Riders 245 and St. Bonaventure Student Veterans Organization. 100% of the ticket sales will go towards several veteran programs.

Free parking and shuttles for the Event will run all day long starting at 10:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at various locations around Hornell.

Specific details about this festival and all other events provided by HPG are located on their Facebook or visit their website.

Hornell Partners for growth is still looking for Craft Vendors & limited Food Vendor spots. If interested please reach out to Hornell Partners for Growth at 607-324-9786 or email hornellpartners@gmail.com,