HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has announced that it will be milling four streets on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Works will be milling Thatcher Street, Irving Place, Kansas Avenue, and Steuben Street from the railroad tracks to Hornell Street on June 7. Starting at 7 a.m., there will be no parking on these streets until milling has been completed for the day.

Motorists that need to travel along these streets during milling should be cautious and prepare for delays. Anyone that typically parks on these streets will need to find alternative parking before 7 a.m.