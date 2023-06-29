HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell is among 13 municipalities across the state that will receive funding for their firefighters.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced that over $1.2 million in federal funding will go to fire departments across the state. The funding will be used for professional training, wellness programs, protective equipment, upgrading supplies, and upgrading facilities. Hornell will be receiving a total of $110,979.42.

“From Hornell to Hamburg, our brave firefighters are always on the front lines risking their lives to protect our communities,” said Senator Schumer. “These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the equipment they need to keep themselves and our communities safe.”

This funding is from the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program and is administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The grants were competitive and awarded to fire departments anywhere in the U.S. that met FEMA’s guidelines.