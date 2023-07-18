(Courtesy: The City of Hornell) Hornell has received funding to replace the bridge that carries Church Street over Canacadea Creek.

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell has announced that it will be receiving state funds to replace a bridge.

A Facebook post made by the city stated that New York State will be giving Hornell $2.928 million to replace the bridge that carries Church Street over Canacadea Creek. The funding is from the New York State Department of Transportation’s Bridge NY program.

“The City of Hornell has the most bridges of any municipality in Steuben County with 13 bridges within its borders,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “There has been significant investment to replace or repair our local bridges, with 5 bridges having been replaced in the last 15 years.”

According to Assistant Department of Works Superintendent Ashley Brown, the Bridge NY awards are given based on bridge conditions during state inspections. The City of Hornell pursued funding for the Church Street bridge because of its condition. The bridge is over 40 years old, and its assessment found that it needs to be replaced.

Brown said that bridge replacements take a while to complete after they’re announced. Now that Hornell has received funding, the next step will be finding an engineer. The design phase will be next. After work begins, the replacement will take about two years to finish.