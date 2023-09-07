HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The City of Hornell announced on Thursday the acceptance of a bid for a nearly $3 million deal to Hornell’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The $2,968,000 bid from C.P. Ward was accepted in a special meeting back in August by the Board of Public Words.

The upcoming project is the second stage of the DRI with the city cooperating with LaBella Engineering to improve the quality of life directly in downtown Hornell.

Mayor John Buckley says that improvements and replacements to the sidewalks, benches, and trees, along with added lighting, are just some of the feature points of the project. These additions and upgrades will bring a more modern functionality and appearance to the downtown, while still keeping that hometown feel, Buckley said.

The areas that will be improved upon include areas along Main Street, spanning from Center Street to Seneca Street, and along Broadway.

Other improvements to Main Street include public art installations, re-stripe parking, drop curb ramp installation, re-painted crosswalks, and so much more.

Concepts for a number of the projects the City of Hornell plans to improve on with the DRI project. Credit – City of Hornell

Alleyways are included in the DRI and improvements to Pave Alley are in the upgrade along with sidewalk areas between Seneca Street and Genesee Street, and between Seneca Street and Maple City Drive.

Improvements and upgrades to the alleyways include new sidewalks, concrete planters, murals, overhead lighting, and more public art installations along with other improvements.

“While we have much to be proud of that promotes a vibrant and accessible downtown, the addition of wayfinding and signage will be helpful for visitors,” Mayor Buckley said, “guiding them to downtown destinations while highlighting opportunities, such as free parking,” he said.

Scheduling for this project is now up to the contractor. The city said that the final timeline hasn’t been determined just yet, initial plans indicate work could commence in the fall and be finished within a year.

The city said that disruptions will be present during the construction, but they will be working with businesses near the impacted area to minimize those disruptions as much as possible.