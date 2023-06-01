HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – After an “extensive” fire at the Hornell transfer station last weekend, Steuben County said the station will open again the first weekend of June.

The County announced that the Hornell transfer station would open on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The station has been closed since the evening on May 27 when a fire broke out.

Steuben County Public Works Commissioner Eric Rose said that the damage was extensive from the fire, and it’s still being investigated.

In the time it’s been closed, Rose said DPW was able to do some minor upgrades to the transfer station.