HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — A Hornell woman has been arrested by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on multiple felony charges including assault, and child endangerment.

Nessadena A. Ortiz, 40, of Hornell, was arrested on April 24, 2022, following an incident where Ortiz had allegedly assaulted a family member or someone in the household.

Police say that Ortiz caused physical injury to that individual inside of the home while using a weapon.

It’s alleged that the assault took place in the presence of a child under the age of 17.

Because of this, Ortiz was charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a Class D Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.