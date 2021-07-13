Hornell woman charged with assault, trespassing

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Kimberly Bancroft of Hornell has been arrested following an assault and trespass investigation in the Town of Hartsville.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, on June 22 Bancroft allegedly entered or remained unlawfully in a residence, injured another person, and endangered a person under the age of 17.

Bancroft was charged with Assault in the Third Degree, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Bancroft was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.

The Village of Canisteo Police Department assisted the sheriff’s office during the investigation.