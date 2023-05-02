HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell is looking ahead to a clean 2023 summer season, reminding dog walkers to clean up after their pets.

The Maple City put out a reminder for anyone with dogs to properly clean up after them as more people head outside with their pets.

Hornell City Codes say “uncontrolled defecation of dogs” on public property (like roads and sidewalks) or someone else’s private property is illegal. If a dog defecates on the owner’s property, the city says the owner has to clean it up within three days.

“If such dog shall defecate upon property other than that of the owner or keeper of the dog, the owner or keeper must immediately clean up the feces and make proper disposition of it so as not to endanger the health and safety of the public,” the city code says.

According to city law, each day someone doesn’t clean up after their dog could result in a $250 fine.