Horseheads announces 2022 St. Patrick’s Parade is a go

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Those in the Southern Tier can expect a parade of green making a return this March.

Horseheads’ annual St. Patrick’s Parade is a go, and will be a good way to celebrate the holiday this year, as the area continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made Sunday afternoon via Facebook, where they told those following the parade’s page they’re contacting those that have planned to participate in the event.

If you are new to the event or haven’t received a message from them yet, you can email hhdsstpatricksparade@gmail.com.

Applications to be a part of the event can be found on their Facebook page as well by clicking here.

The parade is set for March 12, at 2 p.m., with the last day to apply to be in the parade being Feb. 25.