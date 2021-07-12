Horseheads burglary suspect indicted for attempted grand larceny

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Toleksis Tutora was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury in connection to a June burglary.

According to court documents, Tutora allegedly entered a garage on the 100 block of Overlook Drive on June 25 and 26 and stole a 1980 8000 Ford dump truck. He is also charged with allegedly attempting to steal a 20-ton trailer and for driving a stolen 2004 Dodge Intrepid.

Tutora was indicted on two counts of burglary in the third degree, one count of attempted grand larceny in the third degree, and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree.