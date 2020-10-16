Horseheads cancels Holly Days due to COVID-19

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads and the Holly Days Committee have canceled the 2020 Holly Days event due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“The Village of Horseheads and the Holly Days Committee have decided to cancel the 2020 Holly Days event.  We look forward to offering the event in 2021. We wish everyone a healthy and safe holiday season.”

On Friday Chemung County reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 with 137 active cases and 793 recoveries. The county has also recommended that municipalities not schedule trick or treating this year.

