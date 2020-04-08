Local school meal sites closed on Good Friday, extra meals offered

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Central School District and Elmira City meal sites will be closed on Good Friday, but additional meals swill be offered on Thursday, April 6.

Elmira City School District

The Elmira City School District meal distribution program will offer double breakfast and lunch on Thursday April 9 as Friday April 10 is observed as a holiday. Meals are available for free to any student 18 years or younger of Elmira. Additionally, the Food Bank BackPacks will be delivered on Thursday April 9th to enrolled families ahead of the long weekend. Meal sites include all school buildings and three mobile sites at Golden Glow, East Hill and Wellsburg Fire Departments and are open from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Horseheads Central School District

Dear Horseheads Families Participating in Our Meal Program:

Please note that our meal sites and delivery program will be closed this Friday (April 10). We will be providing additional meals Thursday (April 9) both at our meal sites and through our delivery program. If you have questions, please call 739-5601, x4260 or x4295.

If you need further assistance with food during the stay-at-home order, Chemung County is providing boxes of non-perishable food items for families. We are assisting with the program by distributing the boxes at our meal sites on Mondays and Thursdays. To register for a box, please call the county hotline at 607-873-1813, x1. Click here for information on this program from the county.

Again, for families participating in our district meal program, you will receive additional meals Thursday, April 9. Our district meal sites and delivery will be closed Friday, April 10.

We wish you all well. Please contact us at hcsdinfo@horseheadsdistrict.com if you have further questions. Thank you.