Horseheads, N.Y. (WETM)- According to Horseheads Central School District a new weather sensing system was donated to the school and is located in the new stadium. The donation is from WeatherSTEM and the CEO of WeatherSTEM, Ed Mansouri, who is a graduate of Horseheads Schools.

Mansouri said how grateful he is for his school nurturing his love of weather from a young age and he wants to give back. WeatherSTEM is an online weather intelligence platform that provides real time data, live camera views, current conditions, and more. The unit at the school is mounted on the roof of the press box within the stadium.

Dr. Thomas J. Douglas, Superintendent of Schools for the Horseheads Central School District spoke about how this new weather sensor is beneficial to those within the schools and within the community.

“It give real time weather information, but it also gives the opportunity for our science classes and our students to come together and utilize the information that you’ll see… in the real time format. It adds a connectivity to the community to the sciences and ultimately to the ability to help individuals that wish to pursue this path. [It’s] a tool that they can use that is very beneficial.”

Anyone can access the real time data at this link. Many universities, professional sport stadiums, high schools, businesses, airports and more are part of the WeatherSTEM sensing system and their data can be accessed nationwide.