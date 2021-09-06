Horseheads Community Animal Shelter in need of donations

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Community Animal Shelter is asking the public for gift cards and donations for the animals.

In a Facebook post, the shelter listed the items it needs or stores for which you can buy a gift card.

  • Wet cat food, chunks or paté (Friskies, Fancy Feast, Sheba, Wellness, etc.)
  • Dry cat food (Purina kitten/cat chow or IAMS kitten/cat food)
  • Dry dog food (Iams, Blue Buffalo, Purina One)
  • Unscented cat litter (preferably Tidy Cats Clean & Free)

Giftcards for Petco, Petsmart, Target and Amazon are also being accepted.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now