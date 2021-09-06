Horseheads Community Animal Shelter in need of donations

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Community Animal Shelter is asking the public for gift cards and donations for the animals.

In a Facebook post, the shelter listed the items it needs or stores for which you can buy a gift card.

Wet cat food, chunks or paté (Friskies, Fancy Feast, Sheba, Wellness, etc.)

Dry cat food (Purina kitten/cat chow or IAMS kitten/cat food)

Dry dog food (Iams, Blue Buffalo, Purina One)

Unscented cat litter (preferably Tidy Cats Clean & Free)

Giftcards for Petco, Petsmart, Target and Amazon are also being accepted.