HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Fire Department rescued an exotic pet on Sunday.

The fire department responded to a call from a resident whose pet iguana named “Zeus” had adventured out of his residence and on to the roof.

Firefighter Carlos Benitez climbed on to the roof using a ladder from the fire truck and rescued the iguana.

Zeus was turned over to his owner and in good spirits.

(Photo courtesy: Horseheads Fire/Rescue Department Facebook page)