HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — This week celebrates the 100th anniversary of Fire Prevention Week, and with that, the Horseheads Fire Department is inviting the community to join them for an open house this Friday.

The open house will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and is in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association and its Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan your escape.”

This year’s campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe from home fires.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. You may have as little as two minutes to safely escape a home fire from the time the smoke alarm sounds,” said Lorraine Cali, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “Your ability to get out of a home during a fire depends on early warning from smoke alarms and advance planning,” Carli said.

Those from the Horseheads Fire Department say that everyone should be prepared in advance with smoke and carbon monoxide alarm sounds, and a well-organized escape plan that caters to each individual home. They say to make sure that your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.

Other tips they give families are to have at least two ways out of each room if possible, and that all doors and windows can be opened easily. Have a meeting place a good distance away from the house that’s outside where everyone should meet, and practice a home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests.

The open house will give community members a chance to have meet and greets with firefighters, police officers, paramedics, and emergency medical technicians. It’ll have crash simulators, live burn demonstrations, a bounce house, fire hose target practice, and much more.

Giveaways from Nick’s Pub and Grille and Pick’s Pub will be done, and refreshments will be provided for community members.