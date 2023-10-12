HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads Fire Department will host an Open House this Friday as the end of Fire Prevention Week nears.

The open house will take place on Friday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in support of this year’s fire prevention campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take when cooking to keep themselves and those around them safe.

The event will provide the opportunity for those in the community to meet with firefighters, police officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians. Other activities planned for the event include crash simulators, live burn demonstrations, a child identification program, a bounce house, face painting, hands-on activities, raffles and more. Refreshments will be provided at the event.

All are invited to come to the event and learn about fire response and how to prepare in the case of an emergency.