HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- The Horseheads Free Library book sale is taking place from September 14th to September 18th.

The sale is at the Town and County Fire Department located at 130 Gardner Rd, Horseheads N.Y.

There will be thousands of books to choose from, along with audiobooks and even DVDs and videotapes. The price for adult hardcover books is $2 while paperback and children’s books are $1.

They are strongly recommending that facemasks be worn and social distancing be maintained when browsing the sale.

The sale goes until 7:00 PM Thursday, 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM on Friday, and 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday.