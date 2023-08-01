HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — The Friendly’s restaurant located on the Miracle Mile in Horseheads has permanently closed.

A sign that was placed on the door over the weekend read: “We are closed due to no A/C. Sorry for the inconvenience. Management,” leaving the impression that the restaurant would reopen at a later date. However, this Friendly’s will remain closed.

On Tuesday afternoon, an 18 News reporter spoke with Friendly’s employees that were clearing out the restaurant. According to the employees, this Friendly’s location permanently closed over the weekend. No reason for the closure was given.

This photo was taken at the Horseheads Friendly’s on July 30.

Employees were given the option to transfer to the nearest Friendly’s, which is in Johnson City. Friendly’s website shows that only six locations remain open in New York State.