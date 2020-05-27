Horseheads grad, Sabastian Bauco, played critical role in SpaceX Launch

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – America is putting a manned spacecraft into space for the first time in nearly a decade very soon and a local high school graduate played a critical role in making sure it happened. 22-year-old Sebastian Bauco, a graduate of Horseheads High School, is an engineer working on the Dragon Capsule propulsion system.

Sebastian Bauco and family celebrating Sebastian’s graduation. (From left to right: Sebastian’s brother Justin, mother, Melissa, and father, Tony)

Bauco’s work in getting the Dragon Capsule up to NASA’s specifications allowed for the continuation and eventual planning of this launch. This is according to Sebastian’s father Tony, who spoke with 18 News earlier today.

According to Tony, Sebastian worked two internships at SpaceX that lead to his eventual employment. SpaceX noticed his work with the Cornell Formula SAE Racing Team and was impressed enough to offer him a job after receiving his master’s degree in mechanical engineering.

Sebastian was a member of the Cornell University Formula SAE Racing Team where he learned skills critical to his position at SpaceX.

Tony, an optical engineer at Corning Inc. says that there is an immense amount of pride when discussing his son’s accomplishments. He said working on cars, specifically, Tony’s Subaru SVX sparked the interest of engineering in Sebastian that lead him down his path.

Today, Tony, Sebastian, and the entire world will be watching the SpaceX Rocket carry the Dragon Capsule to the International Space Station. The targeted launch time is 4:33 P.M.