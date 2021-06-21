Horseheads graduate sworn in as an Elmira Police Officer

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Brooke Owen, 26 of Elmira, was sworn in on Monday as an Elmira Police Officer at 10:00 am in the Elmira City Clerk’s Office.

Officer Owen graduated from Horseheads High School in 2012 and is a 2019 graduate of the
Southern Tier Law Enforcement Academy.

Officer Owen is a lateral transfer from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office where she has been
a full-time road Deputy since February 2020. Prior to the Sheriff’s Office, she worked for the Trumansburg Police Department.

Officer Owen’s appointment brings the department’s strength to 68 sworn officers.

