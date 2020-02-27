Horseheads High School cheerleading team heading to the state championship

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Horseheads High School Cheerleading team has won the Section 4 Title and is moving on to compete at the State Championship on March 7.

“At the beginning of this season, we set a goal,” said Kayla Kuhns, Coach for Horseheads Cheerleading. “Our goal this year was to try and qualify for states and they’ve gotten pushed through every barrier to be able to get there and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

In only two minutes and 30 seconds, each team has to demonstrate their skills such as jumps, tumbling, stunts, pyramids, dance, and cheer. “If you have a good run, it’s good and if you don’t- you don’t,” said Kuhns.

The 2019-2020 team is made up of 13 people; 12 girls and 1 boy.

“Being the only guy – sometimes it feels liberating. I mean like the only one and being special,” said Colin Sherwood, a Back Spot. “Sometimes I let it add to me, I’m like ‘okay, so I need to hold up the reputation, I need to show that boys can do this and it’s not a stereotype.'”

For one athlete, she says being able to compete at states is making her senior year better.

“I feel really great about it,” said Cierra Girardi, a Flyer and Base. “I’m just very fortunate to be able to be a part of this team in such a successful season.”

Sophomore Liv Micknich is a flyer for the Raiders who says she is excited for the team to compete for the championship.

“We started off like last season, kind of shaky,” said Micknich. “But we really, like, put everything aside and just turned into a big team, a big family.”

Horseheads is up against other schools across the state of New York, but Kuhns said they have been undefeated all season and are looking to win the championship.

“They’re very hardworking,” said Kuhns. “A determined group of kids and the commitment and drive is what has helped get us so far into working together as a team.”

The team will be competing at the Rochester Institute of Technology at the Gordon Field House. Tickets are $8.00 online and $10.00 at the door. For more information, click here.

Coach Kuhns wants to remind the team, “Do it for yourself, do it for your teammates, your family. Leave everything you have out on the mat and just go out and have fun. I’m very proud of these individuals.”