Horseheads High School Varsity Cheerleading Team heading to the National Championship

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Horseheads High School Varsity Cheerleading Team has been selected to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions.

The National High School Cheerleading Championship is happening from Friday, February 11th to Sunday, February 13th and is held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at The Walt Disney World Resort. All teams invited to compete at the championship qualified at a regional competition in 2021.

This is the Varsity cheerleading team’s first time making it to the national competition and the team is very excited. Kayla Kuhns, Horseheads Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach said, “They are so excited for this opportunity, [the team] is nervous to be on the national stage for the first time, but I think that they will handle that pressure extremely well and put their best performance out there. I want to wish my team the best of luck and thank you to all our supporters in the community. And we’re going to go out there and give us our best performance. “