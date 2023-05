HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Motorists traveling on I-86 through Horseheads on Tuesday should prepare for delays.

On May 16, Exit 53 (Center Street, Horseheads) on the westbound side of I-86 will be closed for roadwork. The closure is expected to last all day, from 12 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. Those who would typically take Exit 53 should plan to take an alternate route.

For more updates on road conditions in New York State, you can visit 511ny.org.