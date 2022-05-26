HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A former landfill in Horseheads has been removed from the State’s list of Contaminated Sites, according to the DEC.

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation announced that the Horseheads landfill on Blostein Boulevard was removed from the Registry of Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Sites on May 19. The move followed the March 2022 announcement that the landfill was deemed no longer a threat to public health.

The DEC said that based on “recent sampling and review of the groundwater” at and around the landfill, the site doesn’t require any action under the Inactive Hazardous Waste Program. The announcement also added that efforts to close the landfill in 1975 successfully applied two feet of cover soil while the top six inches were “able to sustain growth.”

The original announcement was made on March 17 and the public was able to comment until April 15. Anyone with questions about the removal can call 585-226-5449 or email david.pratt@dec.ny.gov.

The proposal to delist the site and maps of the landfill can be seen below:



