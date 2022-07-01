CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man from Horseheads was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Cayuta in Schuyler County, police say.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, on June 24, 2022, Briandavis M. Strong, 40, was arrested and charged with the following:

Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree- Class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the First Degree – Class C Felony

Two Counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree – Class A Misdemeanor

The charges stemmed from a vehicle stop on state Route 13 in the Town of Cayuta where it’s alleged that Strong was in possession of counterfeit money, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Strong was arrested with the help of Sheriff’s K-9 “Digit” when officers searched the vehicle.

Strong was arraigned in Schuyler County CAP Court and remanded to jail without bail.