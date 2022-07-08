HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A Horseheads man was arrested twice in one day and accused of illegally driving and crashing a vehicle and later breaking into a local business, according to police.

Jeffrey Piatt, 33, was arrested by New York State Police out of Horseheads twice on July 7. According to NYSP, just before 5:00 a.m., Piatt allegedly crashed a family member’s car into a utility pole at the intersection of Lake Street and Clemens Center Parkway Extension. He then fled the scene, police said.

Just over five hours later, police received a report that Piatt allegedly broke into Rainbow International up the street on Lake Road.

Piatt was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree Burglary (a class-D felony) at about 11:30 a.m. According to the arrest report, he was then arrested for the vehicle crash around 7:48 p.m. that evening and charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle without Owner Consent (a class-A misdemeanor).

For the burglary, Piatt was released on his own recognizance. For the unauthorized use charge, Piatt was released on a ticket to appear in court at a later date.