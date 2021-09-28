Horseheads man indicted for stealing rental car keys from Elmira-Corning Regional Airport

(WETM) – Justin Smith was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly stealing Hertz rental car keys from the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Smith was allegedly found stealing property from behind rental car company counters in April.

The investigation revealed that Smith allegedly stole keys from drop boxes at the car companies, and was attempting to steal a car. It was also found that other cars were stolen from the property, leading to the arrest Michelle Simons after law enforcement officials say she was found driving stolen vehicles.

Smith was indicted on three counts of burglary in the third degree, two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, and petit larceny.

Smith was also arrested after he was found to be wanted by the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear for a court appearance relative to the possession of an unlicensed firearm.