PINCKNEY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Horseheads man was killed in a serious crash in the North Country, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On April 1, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal motor vehicle crash in the Town of Pinckney on State Route 177.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 2014 Honda CRV operated by 31-year-old Amer Al Naqeeb of Horseheads, New York was traveling east on State Route 177.

However, Deputies said that due to an unsafe speed, unsafe rear tires and slippery road conditions, Naqeeb lost control of his vehicle and entered the opposite lane of traffic into the path of a 2022 Peterbilt Tractor Trailer operated by 35-year-old Mario Barrera of Hollywood, Florida.

Although Barrera was able to slow down, he could not avoid striking the passenger side of Naqeeb’s vehicle, causing extreme damage.

Naqeeb was seriously injured as a result and died from his injuries a short time later at the Lewis County General Hospital. Barrera and his passenger were not injured.

Happenings of the crash were confirmed by a video recording captured by a dashboard camera mounted inside Barrera’s tractor-trailer.

Lewis County Search and Rescue, the Lowville Fire Department, Copenhagen Fire Department, New York State Department of Transportation and Groff’s Towing assisted at the scene.