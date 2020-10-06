Horseheads McDonald’s GM receives McDonald’s Corporation Outstanding General Manager Award

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Stephanie Smith, the General Manager of the McDonald’s restaurant in Horseheads, has been selected to receive McDonald’s Outstanding General Manager Award.

The award is bestowed to 10% of McDonald’s general managers across the country who demonstrate exceptional operational excellence, people and employee management, and building the business.

A Horseheads resident, Stephanie has been a general manager of the McDonald’s restaurant across from the Arnot Mall since 2016.

“It is an honor to be recognized by McDonald’s with such a prestigious award,” said Stephanie. “I am grateful to be a part of this team and that I was chosen out of many managers throughout the country.”

McDonald’s independent franchisees and regional management nominate restaurant managers for the Outstanding General Managers Awards to recognize their hard work, dedication, and commitment to McDonald’s and its customers.

“The McDonald’s staff and I are proud to celebrate Stephanie for her achievement as an Outstanding General Manager,” said Courtney Feehan, local franchisee owner of Cayuga Restaurant Group. “The award is designed to identify and celebrate the best Restaurant Managers throughout the country, and through her hard work and diligence, Stephanie exemplifies excellent leadership at the Arnot Mall restaurant.”