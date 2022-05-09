HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – McDonald’s in Horseheads will host a hiring event this week as the location gets ready to remodel.

McDonald’s announced that the Chambers Road restaurant location will host a week-long hiring event to hire 10 or more people. The location is preparing to remodel, the company said.

The event will run from May 9 to May 13 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. each day at 3327 Chambers Road in Horseheads. Those who are interested do not need to register and walk-ins are welcome.

Any questions can be directed to John Heid at 404-421-8857 or by emailing jheid@leestreetpr.com