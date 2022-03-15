Horseheads names new part-time police chief

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads Police Department has welcomed a new Chief following the retirement of Chief Thomas Stickler.

Michael Suhey was sworn in as Horseheads Village Police Chief on March 14 during a Board of Trustees meeting. The position is part-time and comes with a salary of $34,999, according to the Department. Suhey previously worked at the Elmira Police Department where he reached the rank of Lieutenant.

He replaced Thomas Stickler who retired last week after 34 years in the Department. When asked about his post-retirement plans, Stickler said he’s going to “stay local and spend time with his family”.