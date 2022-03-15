Horseheads names new part-time police chief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village of Horseheads Police Department has welcomed a new Chief following the retirement of Chief Thomas Stickler.

Michael Suhey was sworn in as Horseheads Village Police Chief on March 14 during a Board of Trustees meeting. The position is part-time and comes with a salary of $34,999, according to the Department. Suhey previously worked at the Elmira Police Department where he reached the rank of Lieutenant.

He replaced Thomas Stickler who retired last week after 34 years in the Department. When asked about his post-retirement plans, Stickler said he’s going to “stay local and spend time with his family”.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now