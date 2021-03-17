Horseheads parents create petition to return to in-person learning

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — After seeing their children continue to suffer academically and emotionally due to remote learning, Horseheads parents have created an online petition for students to return to in-person learning full time.

The petition on change.org details questions that parents want answers to.

Stacey White, a parent who signed the petition, said parents want to make sure that the school district is addressing this issue.

“Other districts are opening and with our rate of COVID being the lowest in the state, it is time to take those steps immediately,” said White.

Dr. Thomas Douglas, superintendent of Horseheads Central School District, says they are awaiting guidance from the state.

“Most districts do not have a difficulty with the plan returning once we are given guidance,” said Dr. Douglas. “That is the real issue. You tell me I can be three feet apart, I will just need a little bit to adjust what we can do in a timely fashion to meet that guidance.”

Douglas wants parents to know that he is on their side.

“There is really no difference between what certain parent members want and what the district wants,” said Dr. Douglas. “Preferably, we expect to be five days in person for next September. Unless they give us guidance to the contrary.”

He is ready confront government officials with the parents.

“If I have 500 people that have signed a petition, take a day, I will join them,” said Dr. Douglas. “We can go to Albany at the front steps. But, people have to make that commitment because we do. Every day our teachers and staff try to bring this change about.”