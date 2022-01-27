Horseheads police chief announces retirement

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chief of the Horseheads Police Department has announced his retirement after more than six years on the job and a decades-long career in law enforcement.

Chief Thomas Stickler told 18 News on January 27 that he feels it’s the right time for him to retire. He was first appointed in December 2015.

“We are working through the selection process for my replacement so it should be about 4-6 weeks out,” Stickler said. “I will work with the next chief in transition so it will be seamless.”

Before his law enforcement career in New York, he was a K9 handler in Florida. he joined the Painted Post Police Department in 1983, the City of Corning Police Department in 1990, and then transferred to the Horseheads Police Department in 1991. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1997.