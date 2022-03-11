Horseheads police chief retires after 34 years of service

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. — Horseheads police chief Thomas Stickler performed his ceremonial walkout this morning after serving in law enforcement for 34 years.

At the event, law enforcement agencies from across Chemung County and members of the community lined up to celebrate Stickler’s career with the department.

Stickler started his career in Palm Beach County Florida as a K-9 officer in 1979. After returning to New York State, he worked in Painted Post and Corning before transferring to the Horseheads Police Department in 1991. He was promoted to Sergeant in 1997 and Chief of Police in 2015.

When asked about his plans for retirement, Stickler said he’s going to “stay local and spend time with his family”.