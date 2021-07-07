Horseheads rape suspect indicted for allegedly stalking victim

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Townsend, the suspect in a May 2021 rape investigation in Horseheads, was indicted by a Chemung County Grand Jury for allegedly harassing his alleged female victim.

According to court documents, Townsend violated an order of protection that required him to stay away from the alleged victim. Between June 15 and 27, Townsend allegedly showed up at a gym where the victim and her daughter were at, drove in front of her and “brake checked” her vehicle, drove past her parent’s home while she was present, FaceTimed her, and sent multiple text messages implying he would commit suicide.

According to the Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, Townsend was arraigned following the indictment.

Townsend, 25, was arrested in late May after allegedly raping the woman and holding her against her will, according to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 27 deputies were dispatched to a home on Hillview Drive in Southport for a disturbance. Upon responding deputies learned that the female victim had been held against her will for a period of time, physically assaulted, and raped.

Townsend was charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony, and Assault in the 3rd Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor. He was previously arraigned in the Town of Southport Court and remanded to the Chemung County Jail in lieu of $50,000.00 cash and $100,000.00 property bond.