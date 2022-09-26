HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Some roads in the Village of Horseheads will be closed later this week as crews repair water mains.

The Village Water Department said that it will be replacing water mains and water valves on Grand Central Avenue starting at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27.

Grand Central will be closed from West Franklin Street to Broad Street. The northbound intersection of Grand Central and Fletcher Street will also be closed.

The Village didn’t give a definite timeline, but it said the work will continue until it’s completed.