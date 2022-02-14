Horseheads Rt. 13 connector project gets the green light

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A project years in the making to help with truck traffic in Horseheads and will add two new traffic circles will soon begin, according to Public Works.

According to Chemung County Public Works Commissioner Andy Avery, the contractor for the Rt. 13 Connector project has been notified that the project can begin. The new road will run between State Route 13 to connect truck traffic with State Route 14 near the Industrial Center in Horseheads.

The project was approved in 2017 and was originally scheduled to be completed last year. However, due to delays and setbacks, it is now planned to finish in 2023. Avery said the project is anticipated to start on March 1, 2022 and finish by December 31, 2023.

Five years ago the project was allowed $20 million in the state budget to allow for its completion.

According to a diagram from Erdman Anthony and provided to 18 News by Avery, two traffic circles will be installed one on State Route 13 and one on Old Ithaca Road near the Dollar General at the south end of the Industrial Park.